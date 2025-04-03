Getting a tattoo? Here are 7 health risks you MUST consider
Muskaan Gupta
Although getting a tattoo is an exciting choice, there are some possible health risks involved, such as allergic reactions and infections. Before getting a tattoo, you should think about these 7 health risks.
Inappropriate aftercare or unsterilised needles can result in bacterial infections, which can cause swelling, redness, and even more serious side effects like sepsis or abscesses.
Risk of Skin Infections
Certain tattoo inks, particularly coloured ones, can cause allergic reactions that can last for years and result in swelling, rashes, or itching.
Allergic Reactions to Ink
If appropriate hygiene precautions aren't taken, using dirty needles raises the risk of getting dangerous infections like HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.
Bloodborne Diseases
Infections or inadequate aftercare can impede the healing process, resulting in raised keloids, uneven tattoo appearance, or permanent scarring.
Delayed Healing and Scarring
Certain tattoo inks contain metallic particles that can react during MRI scans, resulting in discomfort, swelling, or distorted imaging in the affected areas.
MRI Complications
Skin with tattoos may be more vulnerable to sunlight, which raises the possibility of burns, irritation, and early tattoo fading.
Skin Reactions from Sun Exposure
Certain inks contain harmful chemicals that could endanger long-term health, such as causing skin irritation and having unidentified immune system effects.
Long-Term Health Concerns
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.