Apr 3, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

From weight management to antioxidants: 8 health benefits of grapefruit

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing health benefits of grapefruit that you should know about.

Grapefruit is low in calories and high in fibre, which can help you feel full and manage your weight. 

Weight Management

The fibre and potassium in grapefruit can help lower blood pressure and "bad" cholesterol levels, promoting heart health. 

Heart Health

The fibre in grapefruit aids in digestion and can help prevent constipation. 

Digestion

Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. 

Immune System Support

The citrate in grapefruit may help prevent some types of kidney stones from recurring. 

Kidney Stone Prevention

Grapefruit contains antioxidants like lycopene and naringenin, which can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals. 

Antioxidant Powerhouse

Vitamin C in grapefruit can help protect skin from sun damage and promote a healthy complexion. 

Skin Health

Some studies suggest that the antioxidants in grapefruit may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. 

May Reduce the Risk of Certain Cancers

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 8 animals that make their own food