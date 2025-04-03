From weight management to antioxidants: 8 health benefits of grapefruit

Apr 3, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of grapefruit that you should know about.
Grapefruit is low in calories and high in fibre, which can help you feel full and manage your weight.
The fibre and potassium in grapefruit can help lower blood pressure and "bad" cholesterol levels, promoting heart health.
The fibre in grapefruit aids in digestion and can help prevent constipation.
Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system.
The citrate in grapefruit may help prevent some types of kidney stones from recurring.
Grapefruit contains antioxidants like lycopene and naringenin, which can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals.
Vitamin C in grapefruit can help protect skin from sun damage and promote a healthy complexion.
Some studies suggest that the antioxidants in grapefruit may help reduce the risk of certain cancers.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.