From weight loss to brain health: 8 health benefits of intermittent fasting

Mar 18, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Intermittent fasting has grown popular in the recent years and it also has many health benefits. Here are eight health benefits of the same.
Intermittent fasting is known for its ability to help with weight loss and reducing body fat. Several studies have demonstrated that intermittent fasting can lead to a significant decrease in body weight and body fat percentage. It works by depleting glycogen stores and promoting the burning of fat for energy.
Intermittent fasting can enhance insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and helping manage blood sugar levels.
Intermittent fasting has been linked to various advantages for heart health. It can lead to improvements in lipid profiles, including reductions in total cholesterol, triglycerides, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.
When fasting, a process called autophagy occurs in our cells, where damaged cells and components are eliminated. Autophagy is important for keeping our cells healthy, preventing aging, and reducing the likelihood of diseases like neurodegenerative disorders.
Intermittent fasting has the potential to protect the brain and improve cognitive abilities. It can stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein associated with improved cognitive function, memory, and learning.
Chronic inflammation is a driver of many chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Intermittent fasting has been shown to reduce markers of inflammation in the body, leading to a lower risk of inflammatory diseases.
Intermittent fasting can positively impact hormone levels, including increased secretion of norepinephrine and human growth hormone (HGH). These hormonal changes can support fat-burning, muscle preservation, and overall metabolic health.
One major advantage of intermittent fasting is that it is easy to follow because it doesn’t involve complicated meal planning or counting calories. Instead, it simply focuses on the timing of meals, which makes it more feasible for people to incorporate into their daily routines.
