From walnuts to beetroot: 8 superfoods that naturally cleanse liver

Apr 10, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Here are eight superfoods that naturally cleanse your liver and help maintain healthy liver.
By helping the liver to cleanse and filter out toxins from the blood, beetroot increases oxygen in the body and helps it to excrete waste at a faster rate.
Walnuts are great for the brain and the liver. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and the amino acid arginine, they help the liver to detoxify ammonia.
Leafy greens like spinach and mustard greens can soak up environmental toxins from the bloodstream. They help to neutralise metals and other toxins which, in turn, offers the liver some respite from its daily workload.
The vitamins and antioxidants in citrus have also been known to help reduce inflammation and fat buildup in the liver, substantially helping its natural detox process.
Sulphur is a key component of garlic that increases glutathione levels in the body and triggers liver enzymes to fight off and flush out toxic waste.
This delicious fruit assists the liver with detoxifying waste and heavy metals. And it’s a great addition to any salad, sandwich or green smoothie!
Turmeric aids the liver in producing bile, a fluid that helps with digestion and the breaking down of fats.
Apples are packed with pectin, a type of soluble fibre that promotes regular bowel movements and subsequently helps to remove toxins from the body.