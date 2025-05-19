May 19, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
From Strength to Flexibility: 7 benefits of doing 20 squats every morning
Muskaan Gupta
20 squats at the beginning of the day can energise your body and mind while improving your strength, flexibility, and balance. These are 7 incredible advantages of performing 20 squats each morning.
Squats improve your overall lower body power and endurance while strengthening your thighs, glutes, and calves, which makes daily movements easier.
Improves Lower Body Strength
Squats increase stability, balance, and coordination by using your leg and core muscles, which lowers your risk of injury and falls.
Enhances Balance and Stability
Regular squats help to improve joint flexibility and mobility over time by stretching and activating your hips, knees, and ankles.
Boosts Flexibility
Squats raise your resting metabolic rate and help you naturally manage or lose weight by burning calories and gaining lean muscle.
Aids in Weight Management
By using your lower back and abdominal muscles, squatting helps you maintain better posture, experience less back pain, and have more core stability overall.
Strengthens Core Muscles
By adding moderate aerobic movement to your morning routine, regular squatting enhances circulation, increases oxygen flow, and promotes cardiovascular health.
Supports Heart Health
Your nervous system is activated when you move first thing in the morning, which naturally increases energy levels and improves focus, alertness, and mental clarity.
Boosts Mental Focus and Energy
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
