From smartphones to sore necks: The new posture problem

May 7, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at what is text neck and how it occurs also what is the treatment and prevention for this.
When we look down at a phone, our head naturally tilts forward, placing extra stress on the neck muscles.
This forward tilt significantly increases the weight felt by the neck muscles.
The increased strain on the neck muscles and ligaments over time leads to muscle fatigue, stiffness, and pain, which is known as text neck.
Here are some symptoms of text neck, Neck Pain, Stiffness, Headaches, Numbness and tingling.
Improved posture Holding devices at eye level can reduce the need for the head to tilt forward.
Reducing the amount of time spent using devices can minimize the strain on the neck.
Performing neck and upper back stretches can help relieve muscle tension and improve flexibility.
Strengthening the neck and shoulder muscles can help support the spine and reduce strain.
Adjusting your workspace to ensure proper posture when using a computer can also help prevent text neck.
If symptoms persist or worsen, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment options.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.