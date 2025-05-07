May 7, 2025, 08:31 AM IST

From smartphones to sore necks: The new posture problem

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at what is text neck and how it occurs also what is the treatment and prevention for this.

When we look down at a phone, our head naturally tilts forward, placing extra stress on the neck muscles.

Forward head posture

This forward tilt significantly increases the weight felt by the neck muscles.

Increased strain

The increased strain on the neck muscles and ligaments over time leads to muscle fatigue, stiffness, and pain, which is known as text neck.

Muscle fatigue and pain

Here are some symptoms of text neck, Neck Pain, Stiffness, Headaches, Numbness and tingling.

Symptoms of text neck

Improved posture Holding devices at eye level can reduce the need for the head to tilt forward.

Treatment and Prevention

Reducing the amount of time spent using devices can minimize the strain on the neck.

Limit screen time

Performing neck and upper back stretches can help relieve muscle tension and improve flexibility.

Regular stretching

Strengthening the neck and shoulder muscles can help support the spine and reduce strain.

Strengthening exercises

Adjusting your workspace to ensure proper posture when using a computer can also help prevent text neck.

Proper ergonomic setup

If symptoms persist or worsen, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment options.

Seek professional help

