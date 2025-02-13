Feb 13, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefical uses of amla powder that you can incorporate in your daily life.
Because of its antioxidant properties, many people use Amla for skin. Thanks to its impressive Vitamin C content, Amla is a helpful protector of the skin, and its antioxidants guard against accelerated aging from oxidative stress.
This beauty adaptogen has also been said to promote healthy hair, skin, and teeth. Some evidence suggests that Amla may help inhibit an enzyme that contributes to hair loss.
Considered one of the best natural remedies for stress relief, dried Amla is used to soothe both muscles and the mind. It’s also been used to provide greater support to the respiratory system.
This Ayurvedic herb may also help with maintaining good eyesight. In laboratory studies, Amla extract has been shown to help protect against age-related macular degeneration by displaying cytoprotective advantages in improving the cellular and mitochondrial health of eye cells.
Amla is frequently used to support heart health. According to several studies, Amla may help normalize blood lipid levels, including lowering triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol.
With its rich antioxidant properties and potential to support a healthy inflammatory response, Amla extract or powder may help improve liver function by protecting it from damage caused by toxins and harmful free radicals.
Amla has a low glycemic index and may help regulate blood sugar levels. In a small study involving 32 participants, those who consumed 1-3 grams of Amla powder daily experienced a notable reduction in blood sugar levels following fasting or meals when compared to the control group.
Showing benefits to your liver and white blood cell count, Amla contributes to a healthy immune response with its high Vitamin C content.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.