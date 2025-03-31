Mar 31, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of butterfly pea flower tea you should know.
Butterfly Pea flowers are extremely rich in antioxidant compounds, called ternatins. As well as being the reason for the bright color, ternatins have also been shown to alleviate inflammation and prevent cancer cell growth.
Butterfly Pea flower is used for centuries to enhance memory, treat anxiety, depression, ADHD, stress, and Alzheimer's, as well as just offer a general brain boost.
On top of being a treatment for the brain, Butterfly Pea tea has benefits for our eyes too!
Butterfly Pea tea has been shown as a helpful treatment for problems with menstruation or vaginal discharge, as well as aiding in normal sperm production, and even acting as a potent aphrodisiac.
Butterfly Pea flower has also been shown to be excellent at stabilising blood sugar levels through its ability to inhibit glucose intake.
Butterfly Pea flower is anti-inflammatory and is helpful in treating skin irritation, redness, itching, and allergies.
Butterfly Pea flowers are super beneficial for hair health! The flower contains a potent bioflavonoid called anthocyanin, that increases blood flow to the scalp.
Butterfly Pea tea is also used for treating the digestive system. Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe stomach muscles, alleviating nausea and indigestion.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.