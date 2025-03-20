From promoting healthy skin to relief in menopause: 8 health benefits of sunflower seeds

Mar 20, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Sunflower seeds have many health benefits like promoting heart health, enhancing digestive health and many others. Here is the list of eight benefits of the same.
Sunflower seeds are a good source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports immune function, sunflower seeds can help strengthen the body's defences against illness.
Sunflower seeds contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for brain development and function, as well as vitamin E, which protects brain cells from damage.
Vitamin E and other antioxidants in sunflower seeds can help protect skin from damage caused by free radicals and UV radiation, promoting healthy and youthful-looking skin.
Sunflower seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels, potentially reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Sunflower seeds are a good source of protein and healthy fats, which can help boost energy levels and sustain stamina.
Sunflower seeds are high in fibre and protein, which can help you feel full and satisfied, potentially aiding in weight management.
The vitamin E content helps to alleviate symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menopause, such as mood swings and hot flashes.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.