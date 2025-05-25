May 25, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
From Peanuts to Prawns: 8 foods known for triggering allergies
Muskaan Gupta
Food allergies can range from minor to life-threatening and can occur suddenly. Reactions are more likely to occur with certain ingredients. These 8 foods are known to cause allergies.
Peanuts are a common allergen that can result in serious side effects, such as anaphylaxis. For sensitive people, even small amounts in food can be harmful.
Peanuts
Major allergens, such as cashews, walnuts, and almonds, can cause allergic individuals to experience anything from severe respiratory problems to itching.
Tree Nuts
Children are particularly susceptible to cow's milk allergies. In extreme situations, it may result in respiratory symptoms, digestive problems, and skin reactions.
Milk
The most common cause of egg allergies, which can result in hives, upset stomach, or in rare instances, anaphylaxis, is egg whites.
Eggs
In contrast to gluten intolerance, wheat allergies can cause rashes, sneezing, or more severe reactions soon after ingestion.
Wheat
Soy, which is frequently concealed in processed foods, can irritate the skin, cause swelling, or cause digestive issues in people with allergies, especially kids.
Soy
Allergies to fish, particularly to species like salmon or tuna, can cause severe symptoms, such as breathing problems, and are typically lifelong.
Fish
Allergies to shellfish, particularly to prawns, typically appear in adulthood and can cause symptoms like breathing difficulties, itching, and swelling within minutes of intake.
Prawns (Shellfish)
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
