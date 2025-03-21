From improving digestion to reducing risk of diabetes: 8 health benefits of dragon fruit

Mar 21, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of dragon fruit that you should know about.
Dragon fruit is known to control diabetes. It is partly due to the fibre contained in the fruit that avoids sugar spikes.
Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants, flavonoids, phenolic acid, and betacyanin, which inhibit the damage by free radicals. Free radicals are the substances that cause cancer and premature ageing.
As enunciated above, dragon fruit is a major source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent diseases and boosts your immunity.
Dragon fruit contains prebiotics such as oligosaccharides which encourages the growth of good gut bacteria.
Our body contains Haemoglobin (Hb) which is an iron-rich cell. These Hb cells help in transporting oxygen from the heart to other body parts. Dragon fruits are a rich source of iron and hence aid in the manufacture of haemoglobin.
Studies suggest that taking dragon fruit every day with milk reduces hair damage caused by pollution and artificial colours. It also makes our hair soft and shiny, enhancing its beauty.
Dragon fruit contains magnesium that strengthens bones, helping us avoid injury and pain associated with old age. Hence, it is highly recommended that individuals who are at a higher risk of bone diseases consume dragon fruit regularly.
Good fats present in dragon fruit help maintain high energy levels in the body and also assist in the development of the foetal brain. The iron in the dragon fruit helps improve the blood cells' capacity to carry oxygen, thereby boosting haemoglobin levels, which is highly essential for pregnant women.