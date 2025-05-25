May 25, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
From immunity boost to radiant skin: 7 reasons to add dragon fruit to your diet daily
In addition to being eye-catching, dragon fruit is nutrient-dense, supporting everything from glow to immunity. Here are 7 reasons for including dragon fruit in your daily diet.
Vitamin C and antioxidants, which are abundant in dragon fruit, support a stronger immune system and shield the body from common infections and illnesses.
Boosts Immunity
Dragon fruit, which is high in fibre, helps with constipation prevention, easy digestion, and gut health by fostering the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Supports Digestion
Dragon fruit, which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, hydrates the skin, reduces the appearance of ageing signs, and gives you a healthy, natural glow.
Improves Skin Health
Dragon fruit is a smart snack for diabetics because of its low glycaemic index, which may help control blood sugar levels.
Regulates Blood Sugar Levels
Dragon fruit, which is high in fibre and low in calories, prolongs feelings of fullness, reducing needless cravings and promoting healthy weight management.
Aids Weight Management
Omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids, which are found in dragon fruit seeds, support cardiovascular health and lower bad cholesterol.
Promotes Heart Health
In addition to providing vital vitamins and minerals, dragon fruit's high water content aids in keeping the body hydrated, particularly during hot weather.
Hydrates the Body
