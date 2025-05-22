From Gut Health to Glowing Skin: 7 reasons to include moong dal in your breakfast
Muskaan Gupta
A nutritious powerhouse, soaked moong dal is ideal for a light but high-protein breakfast. It improves skin health, increases energy, and helps in digestion. Here are 7 unknown health benefits of soaked moong dal.
Rich in fibre and gentle on the stomach, soaked moong dal promotes a healthy digestive system and helps control bowel movements.
Improves Digestion
Soaked moong dal is a great breakfast option for vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts because it is high in plant-based protein and aids in tissue growth and repair.
Boosts Protein Intake
Soaped moong dal is a low-calorie, high-satisfaction food that helps you control your weight by keeping you fuller for longer.
Supports Weight Management
Rich in vital nutrients and antioxidants, soaked moong dal fights free radicals and nourishes the skin from the inside out, promoting clearer, more radiant skin.
Enhances Skin Health
Soaked moong dal is a great option for diabetics or those who are concerned about their blood sugar levels because it has a low glycaemic index and helps stabilise blood sugar levels.
Regulates Blood Sugar
Soaked moong dal, which is high in iron and complex carbohydrates, gives you consistent energy throughout the day without any unexpected crashes or spikes.
Boosts Energy Levels
Soaked moong dal, which is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, strengthens your immune system and increases your resistance to common illnesses.
Strengthens Immunity
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.