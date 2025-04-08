From eggs to lentils: 8 protein-rich foods to add to your diet

Apr 8, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Want to build muscle? Here are some protein-rich foods you should add to your diet.
Eating eggs is a convenient way to sneak in some high-quality protein.
As a versatile dinner staple that is in many people's rotation, chicken packs a punch in the protein department.
Including beef in your diet not only provides your body with high-quality protein but also fuels your body with key nutrients like zinc and iron.
Pasta is often considered a carb source, but a 2-ounce uncooked serving of classic semolina pasta provides almost as much protein as one large egg!
For a plant-based protein source that is loved by many, natural peanut butter is the way to go.
Salmon may be known for its healthy fats that support heart health, but this food contains a hefty portion of protein too.
Creamy cottage cheese is a natural source of protein that is easy to include in a balanced diet.
For the ultimate plant-based protein, turn to hearty lentils. Not only are they loaded with this key macro, but they are packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals.