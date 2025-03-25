Mar 25, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

From controlling blood pressure to supporting brain health: 8 health benefits of black pepper

Monica Singh

Here are some interesting health benefits of black pepper that you should know about.

Black pepper contains piperine, a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. 

Rich in Antioxidants

Piperine has been linked to anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. 

Anti-inflammatory Properties

Black pepper stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, aiding in the breakdown of food and promoting better digestion. 

Improved Digestion

Piperine can help the body absorb nutrients more efficiently, including iron and beta-carotene.

Enhanced Nutrient Absorption

Some studies suggest that piperine may have positive effects on brain function, including improved cognitive function. 

Support Brain Health

Black pepper extract may improve blood sugar control in some individuals. 

Help Control Blood Sugar

Studies in rodents have shown that black pepper can have cholesterol-lowering effects. 

Lower Cholesterol

Black pepper has antibacterial properties which can aid in food preservation.

Have Antibacterial Properties

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

