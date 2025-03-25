From controlling blood pressure to supporting brain health: 8 health benefits of black pepper

Mar 25, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Here are some interesting health benefits of black pepper that you should know about.
Black pepper contains piperine, a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.
Piperine has been linked to anti-inflammatory effects, which can help reduce inflammation throughout the body.
Black pepper stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, aiding in the breakdown of food and promoting better digestion.
Piperine can help the body absorb nutrients more efficiently, including iron and beta-carotene.
Some studies suggest that piperine may have positive effects on brain function, including improved cognitive function.
Black pepper extract may improve blood sugar control in some individuals.
Studies in rodents have shown that black pepper can have cholesterol-lowering effects.
Black pepper has antibacterial properties which can aid in food preservation.
