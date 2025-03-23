From controlling blood pressure level to boosting immunity: 8 health benefits of raw garlic

Mar 23, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of raw garlic that you should probably know about.
Raw garlic is a good source of vitamins C and B6, manganese, and selenium, all of which contribute to improved immune function.
Garlic may help relax blood vessels and improve blood circulation, potentially leading to lower blood pressure.
Some research suggests that garlic can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides, contributing to better heart health.
Some studies, particularly in animals, suggest that garlic may improve memory and cognitive function.
Garlic contains sulfur compounds that may help detoxify the body and support liver function.
Garlic can act as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and supporting overall digestive health.
Garlic's antibacterial properties may help clear up acne-causing bacteria and improve skin health.
Garlic contains antioxidants that can help protect the body against damage from free radicals, and its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce inflammation throughout the body
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.