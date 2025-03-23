Mar 23, 2025, 09:13 AM IST

From controlling blood pressure level to boosting immunity: 8 health benefits of raw garlic

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing health benefits of raw garlic that you should  probably know about.

Raw garlic is a good source of vitamins C and B6, manganese, and selenium, all of which contribute to improved immune function.

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

Garlic may help relax blood vessels and improve blood circulation, potentially leading to lower blood pressure. 

Lowered blood pressure

Some research suggests that garlic can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides, contributing to better heart health. 

Cholesterol Management

Some studies, particularly in animals, suggest that garlic may improve memory and cognitive function.

Brain Health

Garlic contains sulfur compounds that may help detoxify the body and support liver function.

Detoxification 

Garlic can act as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and supporting overall digestive health.

Gut Health

Garlic's antibacterial properties may help clear up acne-causing bacteria and improve skin health.

Skin Health

Garlic contains antioxidants that can help protect the body against damage from free radicals, and its anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce inflammation throughout the body

Antioxidants and Anti-inflammation 

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

