From collagen production to antioxidants: 8 benefits of kale for skin 

Apr 7, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of kale for skin and hair that you should know about.
Vitamin K helps largely to reduce dark circles under your eyes. It will also reduce fine lines and wrinkles in your skin because Vitamin K helps to tighten the skin.
One cup of kale contains 206% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin A. This, plus loads of antioxidants, makes kale great at repairing skin tissue. It also will prevent free-radical damage.
Collagen is a major part of your skin’s strength and elasticity. When collagen breaks down, wrinkles form. The lutein in kale will help your collagen stay intact and give your skin a strong, full appearance.
One cup of kale contains more Vitamin C than an orange. Vitamin C will help to to reduce dark spots, repair sun damage, and brighten skin tone.
Eating kale helps detoxify your body and skin from within because it fills your body with the right balance of vitamins, iron, calcium, fiber, and antioxidants.
You should add kale to your daily diet as it supports the health of your skin, blood vessels, cartilage and helps heal wounds.
Kale is naturally fitted with compounds that act as antioxidants and help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.
People who eat kale observe a result in a reduction of skin acne. You should eat kale regularly as it helps fight against the free radicals that cause skin acne.