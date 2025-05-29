From brain boost to weigh management: What drinking black coffee does to your body

May 29, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Discover what happens to your body when you drink black coffee every day.
The caffeine in black coffee stimulates the brain, promoting alertness and improving cognitive function.
Black coffee can boost metabolism, potentially aiding in fat burning and weight loss.
Black coffee can improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, helping regulate blood sugar levels.
Black coffee has been linked to a lower risk of liver conditions like fatty liver, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.
Black coffee contains various antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.
Some studies suggest that black coffee may lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Black coffee can boost dopamine and norepinephrine release, potentially improving mood and reducing the risk of depression.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.