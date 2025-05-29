May 29, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

From brain boost to weigh management: What drinking black coffee does to your body

Monica Singh

Discover what happens to your body when you drink black coffee every day.

The caffeine in black coffee stimulates the brain, promoting alertness and improving cognitive function.

Boosts energy and focus

Black coffee can boost metabolism, potentially aiding in fat burning and weight loss.

Supports weight management

Black coffee can improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, helping regulate blood sugar levels.

May lower the risk of type 2 diabetes

Black coffee has been linked to a lower risk of liver conditions like fatty liver, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

May protect against liver disease

Black coffee contains various antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.

Rich in antioxidants

Some studies suggest that black coffee may lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

May improve cardiovascular health

Black coffee can boost dopamine and norepinephrine release, potentially improving mood and reducing the risk of depression.

May improve mood and reduce depression risk

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

