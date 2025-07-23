Jul 23, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Monsoon stomach problem: 7 natural ways to fix it
Muskaan Gupta
During the monsoon season, you can keep your digestive system healthy, balanced, and satisfied by using these 7 natural remedies, which include ajwain and ginger tea.
Natural digestion is enhanced and stomach cramps can be relieved by chewing fresh mint or drinking mint water.
Mint Leaves (Pudina)
While rock salt helps with digestion and decreases the acidity brought on by the rainy season diets, buttermilk cools down the stomach.
Buttermilk with Rock Salt
For quick relief from gas, indigestion, and diarrhoea, boil ajwain in water and consume it warm.
Ajwain (Carom Seeds)
Bananas are easy for digestion and high in potassium, which helps to calm the stomach and avoid heartburn or diarrhoea.
Bananas
In the moist season, consuming fennel seeds after meals can help control digestion and reduce feeling bloated.
Fennel Seeds (Saunf)
After consuming heavy or infected food, a glass of warm lemon water helps to balance acidity, remove toxins, and calm the stomach.
Lemon Water
During the rainy season, ginger's antibacterial and digestive qualities help reduce acidity, gas, and sickness.
Ginger Tea
