From antioxidants to immunity boost: 8 health benefits of eating star fruit

Apr 8, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Here are some surprising health benefits of eating star fruit that you should know about.
Star fruit is a good source of antioxidants, including vitamin C and Gallic acid, which help protect the body against cellular damage.
The fibre content in star fruit aids digestion, promotes regular bowel movements, and can help prevent constipation.
Star fruit is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a good choice for those looking to maintain or lose weight.
The high vitamin C content in star fruit supports a healthy immune system, helping the body fight off infections and illnesses.
Star fruit contains potassium, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels and can reduce the risk of heart disease.
The fibre and low calorie content of star fruit may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it a potentially beneficial fruit for individuals with diabetes.
Star fruit has a high water content, which helps in maintaining hydration levels in the body.
The antioxidants in star fruit may help reduce inflammation throughout the body.