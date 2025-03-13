Mar 13, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Here is the detailed view at the superfood which beats mutton and paneer in race of taste and nutrition.
Lotus Root Benefits: Ballia, lotus flower is very popular. Religious recognition of this flower is also very considered. Today we will talk about its root, beyond which the paneer is left, the mutton has also failed.
Its very tasty vegetable is made. People know this as lotus cucumber. It does not only taste, but it also has many medicinal properties.
It is called Lotus Route in English. Ayurveda gives a detailed description of its medicinal properties. Lotus roots contain potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium and relaxing blood vessels.
Its countless advantages are stated in Ayurveda. It is highly beneficial and beneficial in all diseases like diabetes, immunity power, weight, skin disease, mental illness, anemia, BP and digestive system. This root is not considered less than a medicine for health.
Lotus roots are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. Vitamin C helps in the production of white blood cells and enhances the body's defense against infections.
The high fiber content in lotus roots aids in digestion by promoting the secretion of gastric juices and facilitating peristaltic motion in the intestinal muscles.
In addition, eating lotus cucumber reduces body inflammation. It contains a lot of fiber, which improves the digestive system and removes the problem of constipation. It is helpful in improving stomach health.
Lotus roots are a good source of vitamin A, which can help improve skin health by speeding up wound healing and treating skin conditions.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.