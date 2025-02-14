Feb 14, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

For mindful snacking enjoy these 10 healthy options

Apple slices with almond butter: A classic combination of sweet and savory.

yogurt with berries and a sprinkle of granola: A protein-packed and refreshing option.

Hard-boiled eggs: A convenient and satisfying source of protein.

Carrot sticks with hummus: A simple and flavorful snack.

 Avocado and Tomato Toast: A healthy and filling option.

Mix Nuts and Seeds: A customizable and energizing snack.

Banana with peanut butter: Another classic and satisfying combination.

Air-popped popcorn: A light and low-calorie snack.

Cucumber slices with a sprinkle of salt and pepper: A refreshing and hydrating snack.

Green Soybean: Steamed or roasted edamame is a good source of protein and fiber.

