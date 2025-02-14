Feb 14, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
For mindful snacking enjoy these 10 healthy options
DNA WEB DESK
Apple slices with almond butter: A classic combination of sweet and savory.
yogurt with berries and a sprinkle of granola: A protein-packed and refreshing option.
Hard-boiled eggs: A convenient and satisfying source of protein.
Carrot sticks with hummus: A simple and flavorful snack.
Avocado and Tomato Toast: A healthy and filling option.
Mix Nuts and Seeds: A customizable and energizing snack.
Banana with peanut butter: Another classic and satisfying combination.
Air-popped popcorn: A light and low-calorie snack.
Cucumber slices with a sprinkle of salt and pepper: A refreshing and hydrating snack.
Green Soybean: Steamed or roasted edamame is a good source of protein and fiber.
Disclaimer: This article provides generic information only and is not DNA's opinion.
Next:
Why eating late dinners after 9 PM is a big NO
Click To More..