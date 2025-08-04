Aug 4, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Eye Infection during monsoon: How to prevent them naturally?
Shivani Tiwari
Monsoon’s humidity creates a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses, increasing eye infection risk. Here’s a tip to avoid them.
Wash hands regularly and avoid touching or rubbing your eyes to prevent bacteria and virus transfer.
Maintain good hygiene
Always rinse face and eyes with clean, filtered, or boiled water. Avoid rain or tap water.
Use clean water
If eyes get wet in the rain, gently pat dry with a clean, soft towel. Never reuse dirty clothes.
Keep eyes dry
Use sunglasses or protective glasses while outdoors to shield your eyes from raindrops, dust, and pollutants.
Wear protective eyewear
Clean your lenses properly with solution and never rinse with tap water to prevent infection.
Contact lens care
Never share towels, handkerchiefs, makeup, or eye products to avoid eye infections.
Avoid sharing personal items
Limit outdoor exposure during heavy rains to avoid allergens, dirty water, and pollutants that can harm your eyes.
Stay indoors in heavy rain
Use drops to keep eyes moist. Always consult a doctor before using medicated eye drops.
Use eye drops
Next:
Vaginal infections during monsoon: Here's how to prevent them
Click To More..