Egg vs chicken: Which has more protein

Mar 15, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Chicken breast contains 23.2 grams of protein per 100 grams, while white eggs provide 10.9 grams and brown eggs contain 12 grams, making chicken the higher-protein option.
Chicken is a lean meat with high-quality protein and all essential amino acids, making it ideal for muscle growth and recovery.
Eggs are a complete protein source, offering all essential amino acids in the right proportions, along with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Chicken breast is lower in fat compared to whole eggs, making it a preferred choice for those on a strict high-protein, low-fat diet.
Eggs are more versatile and easier to incorporate into various dishes, while chicken requires more preparation and cooking time.
Eggs provide additional nutrients like choline, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids, whereas chicken is richer in B vitamins and minerals like phosphorus and selenium.
The choice between chicken and eggs depends on personal dietary needs—chicken is superior for high-protein intake, while eggs offer balanced nutrition in smaller servings.