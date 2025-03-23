Mar 23, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Do you know that by eating this one vegetable you can get that red glow and also help achieve that ageless skin.
Sweet potato is a vegetable which is not only tasty to eat but is also nutritious.
Each serving of this contains a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C and manganese. This also has anti-cancer properties.
According to researches only one sweet potato has 102% of daily requirements of vitamin A. It also keeps your eyes and immune healthy.
It is also healthy for your reproductive system, organs like kidney and liver.
It contains vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, thiamine and zinc. The high amount of vitamin A present in sweet potatoes can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.
Natural compounds called carotenoids gives sweet potato their colour. Carotenoids are also antioxidants, which means they have power to protect your cells from day to day damage.
The compounds present in sweet potato can help control sugar. It's glycemic index (GI) remains low when boiled.
Due to this, it does not increase your sugar level as fast as other high-GI foods. However, sugar patients should not eat it without consulting a doctor.
It also has high amount of vitamin A and C which helps tighten the skin and boost collagen in the skin.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.