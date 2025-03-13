Eat these seeds every day to melt belly fat and reverse ageing signs

Mar 13, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at how eating seeds daily can help lose belly fat and wrinkles and fine lines will disappear.
Pumpkin seeds having been becoming very popular from some time. From health experts to fitness lovers are also seen advising people to eat them.
But have thought what is there in pumpkin seeds that can be so beneficial for health.
Pumpkin seeds strengthen immunity due to zinc and other antioxidants.
When immunity is strong. Then your body is protected and strengthened by viral bacterial-diseases.
Due to protein and fibre, pumpkin seeds keep your weight under control. Fibre keeps you full for a long time so that you avoid eating again and again.
Pumpkin seeds keeps your brain health better because of healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.
Due to magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids, pumpkin seeds keeps your blood pressure under control and also improve heart health.
Pumpkin seeds can also help keep your skin young due to antioxidants and minerals.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.