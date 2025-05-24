Avoid eating THESE food items after relishing on mangoes!

May 24, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
While you're figuring out what all mango dishes to try this summer, let us tell you something crucial -- five food items to avoid after eating mangoes.
1. Spicy food: Consuming spicy food after eating mangoes can cause gut problems.
2. Cold drinks: Avoid consuming cold drinks after eating mangoes as they both are high in sugar and can cause a sudden spike.
3. Bitter Gourd: Eating bitter gourds after having mangoes can lead to nausea.
4. Curd: Avoid consuming curd after eating mangoes as it can lead to stomach problems.
5. Water: Don't drink water immediately after having mangoes as it can affect your digestion.
