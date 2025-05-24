7 superfoods high in magnesium that work better than pills
Muskaan Gupta
Although taking pills isn't always the solution, magnesium is necessary for heart health, muscle function, and energy. These 7 foods high in magnesium are more effective than supplements.
In addition to iron, fibre, and antioxidants for improved absorption, spinach, a leafy green powerhouse, provides about 150 mg of magnesium per cooked cup.
Spinach
A tiny handful of pumpkin seeds contains more than 150 mg of magnesium, making them a crunchy, all-natural supplement substitute with extra health benefits.
Pumpkin Seeds
Each 30g serving of almonds contains about 80 mg of magnesium, as well as protein and good fats that promote heart health and vitality.
Almonds
Black beans, which are high in protein and fibre, provide approximately 120 mg of magnesium per cup, aid in digestion, and naturally increase your mineral intake.
Black Beans
Rich in potassium and heart-healthy fats, this creamy fruit provides approximately 58 mg of magnesium per avocado.
Avocados
Dark chocolate is a tasty way to satisfy your needs and elevate your mood because it contains about 65 mg of magnesium per 28g (70–85% cocoa).
Avocados
Although bananas are primarily known for their potassium content, they also contain about 32 mg of magnesium per banana, which supports energy and muscle function naturally without the use of artificial additives.
Bananas
