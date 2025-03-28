Discover 8 surprising health benefits of drinking Matcha Green Tea daily

Mar 28, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Here are suprising health benefits of drinking matcha tea daily that you should know about.
Matcha is packed with polyphenols, which are known to protect the body against disease. These compounds act as antioxidants, neutralising harmful free radicals and reducing oxidative stress.
The combination of caffeine and L-theanine in matcha can improve brain function, alertness, and focus. L-theanine, an amino acid, promotes relaxation and reduces stress.
L-theanine in matcha can have calming effects by increasing levels of the relaxing neurotransmitter GABA. This can help reduce stress and anxiety, promoting a sense of calm and well-being.
Matcha contains antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering LDL cholesterol levels and triglycerides.
Green tea, including matcha, may strengthen bones and reduce fracture risks. This is attributed to the presence of certain compounds that promote bone density and reduce inflammation.
Matcha can boost metabolic rate and fat burning, especially when combined with regular exercise. The caffeine in matcha may also help suppress appetite, further aiding in weight management efforts.
Studies suggest that matcha may improve insulin response and glucose levels, potentially aiding in blood sugar management. This is particularly important for individuals at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
The polyphenols in matcha support healthy gut bacteria, contributing to a balanced gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for overall health, including digestion, immune function, and mental well-being.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.