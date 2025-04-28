Apr 28, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Discover 7 surprising health benefits of nose piercing
Muskaan Gupta
In addition to being a popular fashion accessory, nose piercings have a number of health advantages. Here are 7 unexpected health advantages of getting a nose piercing.
According to Ayurveda, nose piercings, especially on the left nostril, can lessen discomfort during childbirth and menstruation.
Pain Relief
According to conventional wisdom, piercing the left side of the nose can improve reproductive health and alleviate health issues specific to women.
Improved Reproductive Health
By activating nerves connected to the stomach and intestinal function, some Ayurvedic practices link nose piercing to better digestion.
Better Digestion
A nose piercing is thought to be a natural way to balance emotions, soothe the mind, and lessen stress and anxiety.
Emotional Balance
Over time, piercing at particular nostril points may help to facilitate smoother breathing by slightly opening nasal passages.
Enhanced Breathing
By stimulating important acupressure points that are linked to the body's internal organs, nose piercings improve general health and vitality.
Acupressure Benefits
By stimulating important acupressure points that are linked to the body's internal organs, nose piercings improve general health and vitality.
Boosted Immune System
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
Simple bedtime habits to manage your cholesterol levels naturally
Click To More..