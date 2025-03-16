Mar 16, 2025, 08:07 PM IST

Diabetes symptoms: 5 unusual warning signs of high blood sugar

Shweta Singh

Sudden changes in blood sugar levels can cause swelling in the eye’s lens, leading to temporary vision problems.

Blurry Vision

High blood sugar can damage nerves, causing tingling or numbness in the hands and feet, a condition known as diabetic neuropathy.

Tingling or Numbness

Skin Changes

High blood sugar weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of recurring infections, such as skin infections, UTIs, or oral thrush.

Frequent Infections

Even with enough sleep, persistent tiredness can result from the body’s inability to use glucose for energy properly.

Unusual Fatigue

