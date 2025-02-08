Feb 8, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Diabetes Symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar visible on hands, feet

Shweta Singh

High blood sugar can cause visible changes in the hands and feet, often signalling underlying diabetes.

Here are five symptoms to watch for:

Persistent tingling or numbness in the hands and feet may indicate nerve damage caused by high blood sugar levels.

Numbness and Tingling

Velvety, darkened skin, especially on knuckles and joints, could be a sign of insulin resistance, often linked to diabetes.

Dark Patches on Skin

Cuts, sores, or ulcers on the feet that take longer to heal can be due to poor blood circulation and nerve damage.

Slow-Healing Wounds

Inflammation in the hands and feet may result from fluid retention or underlying circulation issues due to diabetes.

Swelling and Redness

Poor blood flow caused by high glucose levels can make the extremities feel unusually cold, even in warm conditions.

Cold Hands and Feet

