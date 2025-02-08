Diabetes Symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar visible on hands, feet

Feb 8, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
High blood sugar can cause visible changes in the hands and feet, often signalling underlying diabetes.
Here are five symptoms to watch for:
Persistent tingling or numbness in the hands and feet may indicate nerve damage caused by high blood sugar levels.
Velvety, darkened skin, especially on knuckles and joints, could be a sign of insulin resistance, often linked to diabetes.
Cuts, sores, or ulcers on the feet that take longer to heal can be due to poor blood circulation and nerve damage.
Inflammation in the hands and feet may result from fluid retention or underlying circulation issues due to diabetes.
Poor blood flow caused by high glucose levels can make the extremities feel unusually cold, even in warm conditions.