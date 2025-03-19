Diabetes: 7 ways sleep affects your blood sugar levels
Muskaan Gupta
Sleep has a significant impact on insulin sensitivity, glucose metabolism, blood sugar regulation, and general health. Sleep deprivation raises the risk of diabetes complications. Here are 7 ways that sleep impacts blood sugar levels.
The body's capacity to use insulin efficiently is diminished by inadequate sleep, which raises blood sugar levels.
Impacts Insulin Sensitivity
Lack of sleep raises cortisol levels, which can trigger glucose production and elevate blood sugar.
Increases Stress Hormones
Leptin and ghrelin are impacted by sleep deprivation, which heightens blood sugar-spiking cravings for sugary foods.
Disrupts Hunger Hormones
Insulin resistance, a major contributing factor to the development of diabetes, is associated with chronic sleep deprivation.
Raises Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Inadequate sleep can lead to blood sugar swings; deep sleep helps control how glucose is processed.
Alters Glucose Metabolism
Inflammation brought on by prolonged sleep deprivation can exacerbate insulin resistance and blood sugar regulation.
Increases Inflammation
Lower physical activity from less sleep raises blood sugar levels.
Reduces Energy Expenditure
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.