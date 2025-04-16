Diabetes: 5 warning signs of high blood sugar that appear at night

Apr 16, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Here are 5 signs of high blood sugar that show up at night
High blood sugar levels force the kidneys to work harder to flush out the excess glucose, leading to increased urination at night (nocturia), which may interrupt your sleep.
Waking up with a dry mouth or an unquenchable thirst is a red flag. As your body loses fluids through frequent urination, it triggers intense thirst to compensate for the loss.
Discomfort from dehydration, frequent trips to the bathroom, or blood sugar fluctuations can make it hard to fall or stay asleep, leading to poor-quality rest.
Some people experience night sweats due to blood sugar spikes, especially when paired with insulin resistance or uncontrolled diabetes.
High blood sugar overnight can leave you waking up feeling unusually tired or with a headache, caused by poor glucose control during your sleep cycle.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice.