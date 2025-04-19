Apr 19, 2025, 09:04 AM IST

Detox your diet: 8 foods to avoid with fatty liver

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods that you should avoid if you have fatty liver problem.

These can contribute to saturated fat intake, which can worsen liver health. 

Full-fat dairy products

High in saturated and trans fats, which can exacerbate fatty liver disease. 

Red meat

Often high in saturated and trans fats and can contribute to weight gain. 

Fried foods

Excess sugar can lead to insulin resistance and increased fat storage in the liver. 

Sugary foods and drinks

Refined grains lack fiber and can cause blood sugar spikes, potentially worsening liver health. 

White flour

Can contribute to water retention and may exacerbate underlying conditions that lead to fatty liver. 

Excessive salt

Often high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and sodium, which can be detrimental to liver health. 

Processed foods

Excessive alcohol consumption is a major contributor to alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Alcohol

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

