Dates vs Dark chocolate: Which is healthier choice

Apr 10, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between dates and dark chocolate on which on is the better option.
Rich in antioxidants like flavanols, which may improve heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.
May help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.
Contains minerals like iron, magnesium, and zinc.
Can improve brain function and boost mood.
A good source of natural sugars, fibre, and various minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron.
May help improve digestion and boost energy levels.
Contain polyphenols, which are plant compounds with potential health benefits.
Can be a natural sweetener alternative to refined sugar.
Dark chocolate (especially with high cocoa content) generally provides more antioxidants and may be a slightly healthier choice in moderation