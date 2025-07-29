Jul 29, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Craving sweets? Here’s when to eat sugar without guilt
Rishika Baranwal
Our metabolism and insulin sensitivity, follows our body’s natural circadian clock. Eating refined sugar at the wrong time can disrupt glucose control, weight, and energy levels.
Why timing matters
Experts warn that starting your day with sugar leads to rapid blood‑glucose spikes followed by crashes, triggering energy slumps and sugar cravings.
Never on empty stomach
Having desserts after balanced meals featuring fiber, protein, and healthy fats slows sugar absorption, reducing sugar’s impact on blood glucose.
Only after meals
Midday, especially post-lunch is ideal. Your metabolism is active, and energy demands are higher, so your body can process sugar more efficiently.
Midday sweet spot
Eating sugar just before or after a workout can fuel performance or help replenish energy and support muscle recovery, especially when combined with protein.
Use around workouts
Consuming sugar late-evening or before sleep hampers metabolism and hormone balance and may disrupt sleep patterns and weight regulation.
Never before bed
Order of eating matters. Having vegetables and protein before carbohydrates leads to lower post-meal glucose and insulin peaks versus eating sugar first.
Meal first, then dessert
Health authorities advise keeping free sugars (added sugar) under 5 % of daily calories, about 30 g (7 teaspoons) for adults to minimise risk of metabolic diseases.
Know limits
Eating sugar alone is worst. Pairing sweets with fibre or protein (e.g., fruit with yogurt or nuts) slows gut absorption, helping stabilise blood sugar and reduce crashes.
Balance is key
Next:
7 silent signs of bone cancer you should never ignore
Click To More..