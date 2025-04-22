Cost-effective substitute for almonds, this food has many health benefits  

Apr 22, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Almonds are one of the superfoods with rich in nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants.
Almonds are not cheap, being dry fruits, the cost is usually around Rs 800-1200 or even more per kg depending upon the quality.
This high price is not affordable for everyone, which leaves no option than to find a suitable substitute. And the good news is that there is an alternative to almonds which is also healthy.
According to health experts, those who cannot afford almonds can consume peanuts. Peanuts also contain almost the same benefits as almonds.
Like almonds, peanuts also contain healthy fats, protein, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, all of which are crucial for health.
In terms of nutrition, 28 grams of almonds contain 6 grams of protein and 14 grams of fat. On the other hand, 28 grams of peanuts contain 7 grams of protein and 14 grams of fat.
28 grams of almonds provide 164 calories and 3.5 grams of fiber, while 28 grams of peanuts provide 161 calories and 2-3 grams of fiber. They also have almost the same number of vitamins and minerals.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.