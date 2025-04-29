Compromising health for comfort? 7 health risks of sleeping in AC all night 

Apr 29, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
It might give you a respite from heat and makes sleeping comfortable, especially when we need a good night's sleep after a tiring day. But sleeping in ACs all night can be harmful in more ways than one.
Though we feel comfortable sleeping in AC, experts warn against extremely low AC temperatures as they can hamper sleep and can also cause shivering and restlessness.
Sleep quality
Using AC all night can also lead to dry or itchy skin. Because humidity levels go down when AC is on, skin does not get any moisture and so starts to feel dry and itchy.
Dry and itchy skin
Sleeping in AC all night also causes body pain. This happens as the cold air from AC creates tension and stiffness in muscles which can be severe among patients suffering from joint pains, arthritis.
Body pain
The cold air from AC can also result in morning fatigue, which occurs due to lack of fresh air resulting in drowsiness. Exposure to cold air can also affect digestive functions, hormone production, and hydration levels.
Morning fatigue
Respiratory problems can be more severe if sleeping under AC. Coughing, wheezing and even problems in breathing can occur due to dry air circulation along with dust particles. It also effects the immune system.
Breathing and other respiratory problems
As body temperature goes down after around 3-4 am, with AC on this can affect normal body temperature leading to headaches. The blood vessels shrinks in AC which restricts the normal blood flow to brain which can also lead to headaches.
Headache
Dehydration
ACs circulate air, which can increase evaporation of moisture from the skin and respiratory tract, contributing to dehydration.