Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: Which is more beneficial for weight loss

Apr 11, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between chia seeds and sabja seeds on which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey.
Chia seeds are rich in fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids.
High fiber content helps you feel full, potentially reducing overall calorie intake.
Protein helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to various health benefits, including heart health.
Sabja seeds are also a good source of fiber and contain some protein, but they are lower in calories and carbs than chia seeds.
Fiber content helps with satiety and digestion.
Low calorie content makes them a good addition to a weight loss diet.
Chia seeds may have a slight edge on sabja seeds due to their higher protein and omega-3 content.