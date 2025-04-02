Chewing gums are not only for making bubbles! 6 amazing they can impact your physical health

Apr 2, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Fond of chewing gums? Let us tell you some amazing health benefits of chewing gums
1. Chewing gums can help you lose weight by curbing hunger and cravings.
2. Chewing gums helps you fight against bad breath and odors.
3. Chewing gums accelerates saliva production, reducing the risk of tooth decay.
4. Chewing gums can reduce cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress and anxiety.
5. Chewing gums after meals can aid the production of saliva to combat against acid reflux.
6. Chewing gums also boost blood circulation to the brain, improving cognitive performance.
This information is nor DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.