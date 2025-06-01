Jun 1, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Chew these 3 leaves in morning to control diabetes
Shivani Tiwari
The increasing side effects of allopathic medicine have turned people's inclination towards Ayurvedic remedies.
People are relying on Ayurvedic medicine to control their everyday health problems like digestive issues, blood sugar, and blood pressure.
Certain Ayurvedic herbs, rich in medicinal properties, help people control various health issues when consumed regularly and properly.
This summer, people are consuming three types of herbal leaves, including curry leaves, basil leaves, and mint leaves.
Ayurvedic expert Acharya Balkrishna said that consuming these leaves can help regulate your blood sugar level and improve digestion.
Let us know from Acharya Balkrishna about the health benefits of these 3 leaves.
Benefits of mint leaves
Mint leaves aid digestion, providing relief from gas, indigestion, acidity, and bloating when consumed.
Benefits of basil leaves
Consuming tulsi leaves can help strengthen immunity and prevent diseases, providing relief from cold and cough symptoms.
Benefits of curry leaves
Curry leaves are nutrient-rich, helping control blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, promoting heart health and overall well-being naturally.
