Can Salt Expire? How to Store Salt for Maximum Freshness

Some food items are kept on our kitchen shelves for years but don’t deteriorate. Well, this is not surprising as these food items contain preservatives like high sugar, salt content, acidity levels and low moisture. Salt is one of them.
Salt prevents microbial growth as it has preservative properties. Though salt does not expire due to its everlasting shelf life, it does change in flavour and effectiveness over time.
If not taken care of, its shelf life can be affected, like exposing it to moisture can lead to lumpiness. Proper storage is necessary.
Over time, its flavour and effectiveness may change. So, keeping it in an airtight container is recommended.
Also what needs to be known is that there are different types of salts-table salt, sea salt, black salt, smoked salt and others, which have distinct shelf life.
Salts are often kept at room temperature and areas which are cool, dry, and dark.
They are also kept amid other spices to ensure dryness. It is not advisable to keep salt in the open for very long.
Salt is known to attract odor and moisture from the environment. So, one should always keep it sealed.
When salt becomes too hard, it forms lumps and is difficult to use, avoid using it.