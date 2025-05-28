May 28, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Both raw and boiled papaya offer distinct health benefits, and the choice between them depends on individual health needs and preferences. Here's a detailed comparison to help you decide which form aligns best with your dietary goals.
Raw papaya is rich in digestive enzymes like papain and chymopapain, which aid in breaking down proteins and improving gut health.
High in vitamin C (approximately 60.8 mg per 100g), it boosts immunity and helps combat infections.
Contains vitamin A and antioxidants that promote glowing skin and support vision.
Low in calories and high in fiber, raw papaya aids in weight control by enhancing satiety.
Unripe papaya contains latex, which can stimulate contractions and should be avoided during pregnancy.
Boiling papaya softens its texture, making it easier to digest, especially beneficial for individuals with sensitive stomachs or those recovering from illness.
While boiling may reduce heat-sensitive nutrients like vitamin C, it retains fiber, potassium, and beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A.
Boiled papaya is low in calories and high in fiber, aiding in weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness.
Opt for raw papaya if you're seeking maximum nutritional benefits, particularly for boosting immunity, enhancing skin health, and aiding digestion.
Choose boiled papaya if you have a sensitive digestive system, are recovering from illness, or prefer a gentler option that's easier on the stomach.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.