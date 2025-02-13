Feb 13, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

8 rare migraine symptoms

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed view at the uncommon symptoms of migraine that people might be overlooking. 

While neck pain was previously thought to be a migraine trigger, recent studies show it is a symptom of migraine, not a cause. People with migraine often experience neck pain, including a stiff or tight neck or pain that spreads to or from the neck.

Migraine and Neck Pain

During the hours and days leading up to a migraine attack, some people experience body chills. Changes in the brain and blood vessels that occur during a migraine attack may cause chills, shivering or sweating.

Body Chills

Phantom smells (phantosmia) are a rare type of migraine aura. Aura often causes problems with vision and happens before the headache phase of a migraine attack. However, aura can also cause a person to hallucinate scents. 

Phantom Smells

Many people experience migraine and confusion at the same time. This can make a person feel like it’s hard to concentrate and think clearly—symptoms commonly known as brain fog.

Brain Fog

Lack of sleep or trouble sleeping is often considered a migraine trigger or the result of head pain, and it’s true that sleep and migraine affect one another.

Insomnia

A stuffy or runny nose and watery eyes may point to a sinus headache, but sinus-related issues are also common migraine symptoms. 45% of people with migraine have at least one symptom of congestion or watery eyes. 

Sinus-like Issues

People with migraine may have issues with their sense of balance or vision. Feeling dizzy, lightheaded or unsteady can be a symptom of migraine. More specifically, attacks or episodes of dizziness or vertigo can be a sign of vestibular migraine.

Dizziness and Vertigo

While a migraine attack itself can make a person feel frustrated, sad or irritable, some mood changes-such as anxiety, a depressed mood or giddiness-are actually migraine symptoms. 

Mood Changes

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

