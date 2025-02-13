Feb 13, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at the uncommon symptoms of migraine that people might be overlooking.
While neck pain was previously thought to be a migraine trigger, recent studies show it is a symptom of migraine, not a cause. People with migraine often experience neck pain, including a stiff or tight neck or pain that spreads to or from the neck.
During the hours and days leading up to a migraine attack, some people experience body chills. Changes in the brain and blood vessels that occur during a migraine attack may cause chills, shivering or sweating.
Phantom smells (phantosmia) are a rare type of migraine aura. Aura often causes problems with vision and happens before the headache phase of a migraine attack. However, aura can also cause a person to hallucinate scents.
Many people experience migraine and confusion at the same time. This can make a person feel like it’s hard to concentrate and think clearly—symptoms commonly known as brain fog.
Lack of sleep or trouble sleeping is often considered a migraine trigger or the result of head pain, and it’s true that sleep and migraine affect one another.
A stuffy or runny nose and watery eyes may point to a sinus headache, but sinus-related issues are also common migraine symptoms. 45% of people with migraine have at least one symptom of congestion or watery eyes.
People with migraine may have issues with their sense of balance or vision. Feeling dizzy, lightheaded or unsteady can be a symptom of migraine. More specifically, attacks or episodes of dizziness or vertigo can be a sign of vestibular migraine.
While a migraine attack itself can make a person feel frustrated, sad or irritable, some mood changes-such as anxiety, a depressed mood or giddiness-are actually migraine symptoms.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.