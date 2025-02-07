Best foods to boost your brain and memory

Feb 7, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
Whole grains like millet, sorghum, maize, and ragi provide fibre and vitamins. They regulate energy levels and improve concentration.
Leafy greens like spinach and berries such as blueberries protect brain cells. Their antioxidants reduce oxidative stress and prevent cognitive decline.
Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin, and melon seeds are rich in omega fatty acids. They enhance memory and lower the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.
Fish and poultry provide protein, omega fatty acids, and vitamins. They maintain brain cell health and support cognitive function.
Fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds contain omega-3s that reduce inflammation. These improve neural communication and brain health.
Iron and B12 from lean meats, eggs, and dairy improve memory and focus. Their deficiency can lead to cognitive decline and fatigue.