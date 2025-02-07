Feb 7, 2025, 07:23 PM IST

Best foods to boost your brain and memory

Shweta Singh

Whole grains like millet, sorghum, maize, and ragi provide fibre and vitamins. They regulate energy levels and improve concentration.

Whole Grains

Leafy greens like spinach and berries such as blueberries protect brain cells. Their antioxidants reduce oxidative stress and prevent cognitive decline.

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin, and melon seeds are rich in omega fatty acids. They enhance memory and lower the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.

Nuts and Seeds

Fish and poultry provide protein, omega fatty acids, and vitamins. They maintain brain cell health and support cognitive function.

Meat

Fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds contain omega-3s that reduce inflammation. These improve neural communication and brain health.

Omega-3-Rich Foods

Iron and B12 from lean meats, eggs, and dairy improve memory and focus. Their deficiency can lead to cognitive decline and fatigue.

Iron and Vitamin B12 Sources

