Besan Chilla or Poha: Which breakfast option is healthier for you?
Shivani Tiwari
Poha and besan chilla are both breakfast staples in India. However, when it comes to nutrition, which one takes the crown? Let us know.
Poha is a flattened rice usually cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and veggies.
Besan Chilla is a savoury pancake made from gram flour mixed with water, chopped veggies, and spices.
Poha gives you 180-220 kcal with low fat and moderate carbs.
Besan chilla gives you 150-200 kcal, packs more protine, fibre, and a lower glycaemic index, making it great for sustained energy.
Poha digests quickly and gives instant energy.
Besan Chilla digests more slowly, keeping you full and stable for longer hours.
If you are looking for something easy to digest and a quick meal, poha is a good choice for you.
For a high-protein, fibre-rich breakfast that will keep you feeling full for longer, besan chilla is the ultimate win.
