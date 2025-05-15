May 15, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Basil Water vs Tulsi Water: Which one boosts your health more?
Muskaan Gupta
Popular herbal beverages with health benefits include tulsi and basil water. However, which one actually improves your wellbeing more? Let's look at their special qualities.
Compared to ordinary basil water, tulsi water is more effective at boosting immunity because it has potent antimicrobial and antiviral qualities.
Immunity Support
While tulsi water is better for long-term gut health and preventing acidity, basil water calms the stomach and lessens gas.
Digestive Aid
Respiratory Health
More potent than basil's gentler calming effects, tulsi is a natural adaptogen that lowers cortisol levels, aiding in the fight against stress and anxiety.
Stress Reduction
Both help in detoxification, but when taken frequently, tulsi water is particularly effective at removing toxins from the body and cleansing the blood.
Detoxifying Effects
While basil water provides moderate support for acne and scalp health, tulsi water aids in the fight against skin infections and encourages clearer skin.
Skin and Hair Benefits
Both are good, but because of its detoxifying, stress-relieving, and immunity-boosting properties, tulsi water offers a more complete health boost.
Overall Health Boost
