Jul 29, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Bananas or Dates: Which snack is better for blood sugar balance?
Shivani Tiwari
Let's explore the differences between these two nutritious snacks, bananas and dates, to help you make healthier choices more easily.
Bananas have a moderate glycemic index; unripe ones are even lower, helping regulate blood sugar more effectively.
Dates give quick energy with natural sugar, ideal for pre-workout or breaking fasts.
Bananas support gut health with prebiotic fibre, and are easier to digest, especially with a sensitive stomach.
Dates are rich in fibre, iron, and antioxidants.
Bananas offer vitamin B6, C, and potassium for overall wellness.
Bananas are lower in calories, ideal for weight loss. Dates are calorie-dense, suitable for fast recovery or quick meals.
Bananas offer slow glucose release; dates provide sweetness without a major spike. Both are safe in moderation.
Both are healthy; choose bananas for light snacking and gut comfort. Dates for fast energy and nutrition support.
