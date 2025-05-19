May 19, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Avoid these 7 foods if you have high cholesterol levels
Shivani Tiwari
Many people enjoy indulging in burgers and fries, but these treats can be harmful, especially if you have high cholesterol.
Some foods are bad for cholesterol levels due to their high saturated fat or cholesterol content, making them risky for heart health.
Knowing the high-cholesterol foods helps you make healthy choices and manage heart health with informed eating decisions easily.
Cream cheese: It is high in cholesterol; consider alternatives like ricotta, low-fat Swiss, or avocado for a healthier option.
Ice cream: It is a dairy content makes ice creams high in cholesterol, with 45-80 mg per serving, depending on the flavor.
Egg yolks: They are extremely high in cholesterol, leading to heart disease.
Butter: It is high in cholesterol and saturated fat, increasing heart disease, especially in baked goods with large amounts of butter.
Organ meats: They are high in cholesterol, like chicken heart and liver.
Fried foods: They are high in saturated and trans fats, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Refined carbs: Such as white bread and pasta, can lower good cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.
